USA Boxing quits IBA, moves to join rival governing body

USA Boxing has terminated its membership in the International Boxing Association ahead of its move to a rival governing body that hopes to return the international sport to Olympic favor. USA Boxing intends to join the World Boxing International Federation, which was established two weeks ago in an attempt to preserve the Olympic future of boxing. USA Boxing has been a member of the IBA since 1946. The split highlights the profound schism between the current IBA leadership and an apparently growing number of national programs determined to return the sport to favor with the International Olympic Committee.

