Panthers beat Maple Leafs 3-2, take 2-game lead in series

TORONTO (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves and the Florida Panthers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling also scored for Florida. Ryan O’Reilly and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto, which blew an early 2-0 lead. Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots. The best-of-seven series shifts to Sunrise, Florida, for Game 3 on Sunday. Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.