White powers Whitecaps to 3-2 victory over Minnesota United

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored two goals to help the Vancouver Whitecaps earn a 3-2 victory over Minnesota United. White gave Vancouver (3-2-5) an early lead when he took a pass from Andrés Cubas and scored in the 17th minute. Defender Michael Boxall pulled Minnesota United (3-4-3) even when he scored unassisted in the 33rd minute to tie the match at halftime. The Whitecaps grabbed the lead for good on back-to-back goals by White and Simon Becher. Ranko Veselinovic earned an assist on White’s second netter of the night and fourth of the season — in the 52nd minute. Ryan Gauld had an assist in the 56th minute on Becher’s fifth goal in four appearances this season.

