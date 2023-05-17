Holger Rune beats Novak Djokovic again to reach Italian Open semifinals

ROME (AP) — Twenty-year-old Danish player Holger Rune recorded his second victory over Novak Djokovic in little more than six months by beating the 22-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Rune also defeated Djokovic in the Paris Masters final in November. Djokovic didn’t appear at his best physically early on and called for a trainer. Rune’s semifinal opponent will be either Casper Ruud or Francisco Cerundolo. Two-time defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek was up against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina later and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko was facing Paula Badosa.

