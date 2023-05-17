Russell helps Sporting KC earn 1-1 draw with LAFC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored his league-leading 10th goal of the season, but Johnny Russell answered to help Sporting Kansas City earn a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC. Bouanga used assists from Kwadwo Opoku and Sergi Palencia to score in the 13th minute and give LAFC (6-1-4) an early lead. Russell answered seven minutes later for Sporting KC (2-7-4) to knot the score. Russell’s second goal of the season came with assists from Rémi Walter and Alan Pulido. Ryan Hollingshead had a goal waved off in the 85th minute that would have given LAFC the lead.

