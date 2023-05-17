Xabi Alonso says he’s staying at Bayer Leverkusen, dismisses speculation

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Coach Xabi Alonso is concentrating on Bayer Leverkusen and has dismissed speculation linking him with some of Europe’s biggest clubs. The 41-year-old Alonso has enjoyed a successful start to his first senior coaching job after turning Leverkusen’s fortunes around and he says he’s staying at the club next season. Alonso says “I’m very happy with the team and the club. I’m not thinking at all about my future. I’m fully focused on what I want, and I’ve spoken with everyone who needs to know.” Alonso’s contract with Leverkusen runs to 2024. He had been linked with taking over from Carlo Ancelotti at his former club Real Madrid or at Tottenham.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.