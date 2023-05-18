Panthers outlast Hurricanes in 4th OT in 6th-longest game in NHL history

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers played the sixth-longest game in NHL history to open their Eastern Conference final. The Panthers won 3-2 with only a few seconds left in the fourth overtime in Game 1 early Friday. It marked the 15th four-overtime game in NHL history. It also marked the longest game for each franchise in its history. Florida’s previous record for longest game came in a three-OT game in the 1996 Stanley Cup Final. Carolina’s previous record was also a three-OT game. That one came in the 2002 Stanley Cup Final.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.