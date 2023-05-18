Eriksson to leave Chelsea Women after 6 years at English champion
LONDON (AP) — Magdalena Eriksson is leaving Chelsea Women at the end of the season after a six-year spell at the London club she has helped establish as the dominant force in the English game. The Sweden center back made the tearful announcement in a video on Chelsea’s Twitter feed. Eriksson has been Chelsea’s captain since 2019 and is looking to lead the team to a third straight Women’s Super League-Women’s FA Cup double before leaving. It has already won the cup and leads the league by two points with two games left. Eriksson joined Chelsea from Swedish team Linkopings in 2017.