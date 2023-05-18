India’s top court allows bull-taming sport to continue despite criticism from animal rights groups

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court has ruled to allow the continuation of the bull-taming sport of jallikattu, which is celebrated as cultural heritage in the southern state of Tamil Nadu but criticized by animals rights groups. Five justices held Thursday that the state government was taking sufficient steps to reduce the pain and suffering of the animals. Animal rights organizations had filed court petitions saying jallikattu is a bloodsport and dangerous, as the bulls often attack their riders and bystanders as they try to escape crowded areas. As drums beat and the crowd cheers, a man leaps onto the back of a large bull and hangs tightly to its hump as the animal bucks and jumps. If he stays on long enough, he can win prizes.

