PGA Live Updates | Bryson DeChambeau officially in lead at PGA Championship
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is officially the first-round leader of the PGA Championship. He shot 4-under 66 on Thursday. Eric Cole was at 5-under par when the round was suspended by darkness. He returned to Oak Hill on Friday and promptly hit his first shot into the water on No. 6 and made double bogey. Cole finished with three solid pars for a 67. Dustin Johnson, Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners also are at 67. When the first round ended, 16 players were under par. The second round resumed on schedule, and the cut will be make Friday afternoon.