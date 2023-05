Donaldson to start rehab assignment Thursday, Stanton not far behind

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson will start a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment on Thursday and slugger Giancarlo Stanton could begin one as soon as this weekend. New York manager Aaron Boone said Donaldson, sidelined since April 5 by a strained right hamstring, will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre on Thursday. Boone said Donaldson likely will play the field on Thursday, be a designated hitter Friday, be off Saturday and play Sunday. Stanton will have a scan on Thursday. He has been sidelined since April 15 by a strained left hamstring.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.