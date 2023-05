BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — England has reached the knockout stage of the Under-20 World Cup with a 3-2 win over Uruguay. France, however, is in desperation mode after its 2-1 loss to Gambia. It was France’s second defeat in two Group F matches. Later on Thursday, Iraq and Tunisia will face off. South Korea could also reach six points in two matches when it faces Honduras.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.