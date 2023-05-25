France winger Cascarino will miss Women’s World Cup with ACL tear

LYON, France (AP) — France winger Delphine Cascarino will miss the Women’s World Cup this summer after tearing her right ACL playing for Lyon. Cascarino left the field in tears when she was injured in Lyon’s 1-0 victory over Paris Saint Germain on Sunday to secure the French league title. Cascarino says that further evaluation confirmed the injury and that it will require surgery. Knee injuries have sidelined other top players, as well. England captain Leah Williamson tore her ACL in April, and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema had sustained a similar injury last December. Catarina Macario said she won’t be ready in time to play for the United States as she recovers from an ACL injury.

