PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly struck out 10, Corbin Carroll hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2. Carroll hit a two-run homer off Tanner Houck in the first inning and Geraldo Perdomo added a solo shot in the second to stake Kelly to a 4-0 lead. Kelly allowed a run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Justin Turner hit a solo homer in the eighth for Boston.

