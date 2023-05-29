Mauricio Pochettino hired as Chelsea manager to lead rebuild after turbulent season

Chelsea has hired Mauricio Pochettino as manager on a two-year deal with the option of another year. The Argentine coach is tasked with getting the best out of an expensively assembled squad that has underperformed at the start of a new era for the English club. It is Pochettino’s first coaching role since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in July last year and marks his return to the Premier League. He had an impressive 5 1/2-year spell with Tottenham that included a run to the Champions League final. Pochettino had been widely expected to take the Chelsea job, which is considered one of the most high-profile positions in European soccer.

