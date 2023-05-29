Xfinity Series race postponed until after completion of Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway has been postponed again, and will be completed after the conclusion of the Coca-Cola 600 on Monday night. Ty Gibbs leads the race with 45 laps complete, followed by John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric and Sheldon Creed. The Xfinity race was initially set for Saturday, but was postponed because of rain. The race started Monday a few minutes late because of rain and was red-flagged twice because of more rain. At one point drivers climbed back into the cars to start for a third time, but more rain followed and NASCAR made the decision to finish the race after the Cup Series race. The Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s longest race, is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. EDT.

