Navas returns to Spain squad for Nations League final four

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis de la Fuente recalled veteran Jesús Navas to his squad for the Nations League final four. The 37-year-old Navas is the sole remaining member of Spain’s 2010 World Cup-winning team. He helped Sevilla win its seventh Europa League title by beating AS Roma on penalties this week. Navas made his 46th and most recent appearance for Spain in October 2020. Spain will face Italy in their semifinal in Enschede on June 15, a day after the Netherlands will play Croatia in Rotterdam. The final is on June 18.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.