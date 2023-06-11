Philippines’ Mayon Volcano spews lava down its slopes in gentle eruption putting thousands on alert

LEGAZPI, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ most active volcano is gently spewing lava down its slopes, alerting tens of thousands of people they may have to quickly flee a violent and life-threatening explosion. More than 12,600 people have left the mostly poor farming communities near Mayon Volcano’s crater in mandatory evacuations. But thousands more remain in the permanent danger zone. The director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology says the high-risk zone may be expanded should the eruption turn violent. Teresito Bacolcol told The Associated Press: “What we are seeing now is an effusive eruption. We are looking at this on a day-to-day basis.”

By JIM GOMEZ AND AARON FAVILA Associated Press

