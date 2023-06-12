Oklahoma softball ace Jordy Bahl announces plans to transfer after winning national title

Oklahoma softball ace Jordy Bahl has announced she is transferring and heading back to her home state of Nebraska. Bahl didn’t say which school she will play for, but there are three Division I programs in the state: University of Nebraska, Creighton University and Omaha University. She pitched 24 2/3 scoreless innings at the Women’s College World Series and was named its Most Outstanding Player. She went 4-0 in Oklahoma City and earned the save in the decisive Game 2 win against Florida State. Bahl said in the post that she’s homesick and wants to help grow the sport in a state she feels is overlooked at all levels of softball.

