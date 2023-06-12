Professional options increase for softball players as sport grows

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Former UCLA softball star Megan Faraimo was one of 12 players with the option of choosing between two professional leagues after being drafted by both. Faraimo chose Athletes Unlimited over Women’s Professional Fastpitch. Washington’s Baylee Klingler, Kentucky’s Kayla Kowalik, Arkansas’ Chenise Delce, Florida’s Charla Echols and Northwestern’s Jordyn Rudd all picked WPF. The leagues are riding softball’s rising wave of popularity. And if USA Softball has its way, the two leagues will work together for the overall betterment of the sport.

