Saudi and LIV a topic with no answers as US Open approaches

By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick has given back his trophy. He just can’t get rid of the questions about Saudi involvement in golf and LIV. It was like that a year ago when LIV Golf was just getting started. And it’s like that now with the shocking news that the PGA Tour is now partnering with Saudi’s wealth fund in a new commercial venture. No one seems to have any answers a week later as to what it means. All that is going on while players are getting ready for a new U.S. Open test at Los Angeles Country Club.

