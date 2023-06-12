Spain names Putellas and 3 of the rebel players for preliminary squad for Women’s World Cup

MADRID (AP) — Spain has named its preliminary squad for the Women’s World Cup with Alexia Putellas and three of the 15 players who had renounced the national soccer team after a spat with the coach. Putellas is a two-time Ballon d’Or winner. She was included along with Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmatí and Mariona Caldentey. The three were among the players who in September announced they would not play for Spain because of differences with coach Jorge Vilda. The coach called up 30 players who next week will begin preparations for the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

