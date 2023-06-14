Brewers sign former Red Sox outfielder Raimel Tapia

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Outfielder Raimel Tapia has signed with the Milwaukee Brewers just a few days after the Boston Red Sox released him. Tapia was with the Brewers on Tuesday and took pregame batting practice on the field before their 7-5 loss at Minnesota. The Brewers made the signing official on Wednesday. The Brewers also optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Triple-A Nashville and designated right-handed pitcher Cam Robinson for assignment. The Red Sox had designated Tapia for assignment on June 5 and released him Sunday. Tapia batted .264 with one homer, 10 RBIs and six steals in 39 games with the Red Sox.

