Olympic swimming medalist Sarah Wellbrock of Germany retires because of health issues

BERLIN (AP) — Olympic swimming bronze medalist Sarah Wellbrock says she is retiring from the sport a year before the Paris Games because of longstanding health issues. The German swimmer won her medal in the 1,500-meter freestyle as Sarah Köhler at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 in a race won by Katie Ledecky. Wellbrock was in second place before being overtaken for the silver medal by American swimmer Erica Sullivan near the end. The 28-year-old Wellbrock says her body has not been able to take the strain of her career over the last two years.

