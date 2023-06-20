Contreras has the big hit as the Brewers overcome a 4-run deficit to beat the Diamondbacks 7-5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — William Contreras hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to put Milwaukee ahead for good as the Brewers came back from a four-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Tuesday night. Jesse Winker homered for the first time this season to help the Brewers rally after falling behind 4-0. Ketel Marte went 3 for 5 with a three-run homer and double for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks. The Brewers delivered their biggest comeback win of the season. They hadn’t trailed by more than three runs in any victory all year before Tuesday.

