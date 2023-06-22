Big names in fashion, tech, entertainment rub shoulders at White House dinner for India’s Modi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Titans of business, fashion, entertainment and more have made the guest list for Thursday’s big White House dinner in honor India’s Narendra Modi. The likes of designer Ralph Lauren, filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and tennis legend Billie Jean King are rubbing shoulders with tech leaders from Apple, Google and Microsoft. Shyamalan powered past reporters as he arrived, declaring it was “lovely” to be at the White House. Lauren revealed he’d designed first lady Jill Biden’s off-shoulder green gown for the occasion, calling her style “chic and elegant.” And violinist Joshua Bell, part of the after-dinner entertainment, said he was going to skip out on dinner to practice for half an hour.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

