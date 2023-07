Some call it a tradition, and there's plenty of work done by Bend Fire & Rescue and the fireworks providers to pre-position and prep the slopes of Pilot Butte for any spot fires from the Fourth fireworks show. It's a good thing, as Tuesday night's post-show spot-fire activity showed.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.