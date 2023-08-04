Golfer Angel Cabrera is released on parole after 2 years following gender violence cases

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera has been released from jail on parole after he completed two years in custody over gender violence cases against two of his ex-girlfriends. Judge Cristóbal Laje Ros of Cordoba province — 800 kilometers north of Buenos Aires (500 miles) — released him after psychological tests on 53-year-old Cabrera. Cabrera won the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters. He was sentenced in July 2021 to two years in prison for threats and harassment of Cecilia Torres Mana, his partner between 2016 and 2018. In November 2022, he was also on trial for threats and harassment against Micaela Escudero, another of his ex-girlfriends. Cabrera pleaded guilty, the court made the two sentences concurrent and gave him three years and 10 months in prison.

