New Jersey house explosion leaves 2 dead, 2 missing, 2 children injured

BUENA, N.J. (AP) — An explosion has destroyed a house in southern New Jersey and left two people dead and two children seriously injured. Authorities are still searching for two other people they believe were inside. The cause of Thursday morning’s explosion in Buena is being investigated. It damaged several nearby homes, but no other injuries were reported. Two men, two young children and a teenager were likely in the home at the time. Two bodies were soon found in the rubble, but authorities have not been able to determine their age or sex. An infant and 16-year-old girl were flown to a hospital in Philadelphia.

