U.S. tourist killed in boat crash off Amalfi Coast, Italian media say

ROME (AP) — Italian news reports say an American woman was killed off the Amalfi Coast after the motorboat she and her family were traveling on collided with a tourist sailboat. The crash occurred Thursday off the popular stretch of coastline near Naples in southern Italy. According to reports on Friday, the skipper of the hired motorboat boat slammed into the sailboat, which was carrying dozens of U.S. and German tourists. The reports said the impact of the crash knocked the woman into the water, where she was struck by the motorboat’s propeller. Italian media said her husband was hospitalized with a shoulder and jaw injury while the couple’s two children were uninjured.

