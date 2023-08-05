A fugitive mob suspect in Greece is betrayed by his passion for hometown Naples soccer champions

ROME (AP) — Passion for this year’s soccer champions from Naples has led Italian police to capture a longtime organized crime fugitive who was living on a Greek island. Naples-based Carabinieri paramilitary police said Saturday that the fugitive, considered in cahoots with Naples-based crime clans, was spotted in a photo of fans in a restaurant in Corfu, celebrating the Napoli squad’s clinching of Italy’s top league championship. Police went to Corfu to tail the fugitive, identified as 60-year-old Vincenzo La Porta, who has been on the lam for 11 years. Police didn’t specify the date of his recent arrest, but said they blocked him going down a street in Corfu on a motor scooter.

