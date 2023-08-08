Tim Burdsall named interim principal at Bend’s North Star Elementary School

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook announced Tuesday the selection of the new interim principal for Bend’s North Star Elementary School. Tim Burdsall, current Assistant Principal at North Star, will assume the role of Interim Principal for the 2023-2024 school year.

Burdsall has been in education for 28 years with the past 11 spent working for the students and families at Bend-La Pine Schools. He served here as a Behavior Specialist, Learning Specialist, and Student Services Coordinator before taking on his most recent role as Assistant Principal at North Star, Bend-La Pine’s newest elementary school.

“I look forward to continuing the great work the North Star community has accomplished since we opened our doors just four years ago,” Burdsall said. “As we build on our four Cs (commitment, compassion, courage, and curiosity),I intend to inspire and model a welcoming environment where all belong and feel safe to grow toward discovering their best selves on this life journey. As we say at North Star, together we shine!”

“We are thrilled to have Tim serving as the Interim Principal at North Star,” Superintendent Cook said. “He will provide the staff, students, and families continuity in leadership. His strong background in supporting a diverse population of learners will allow him to step into the role and provide exemplary support and leadership from the first day.”

Elementary school students return to school throughout the district beginning Wednesday, September 6.

Burdsall is replacing Kevin Gehrig, who accepted a leadership position with the Jefferson County School District.