A strong tropical storm is lashing parts of Japan and disrupting holiday travel

TOKYO (AP) — A strong tropical storm is lashing central and western Japan with heavy rain and high winds, causing flooding and power blackouts and paralyzing transportation while many people were traveling for a Buddhist holiday week. Lan weakened from a typhoon early Tuesday morning and made landfall in the central prefecture of Wakayama with sustained winds up to 68 mph. No casualties have been reported, but the storm has caused rivers to overflow, damaged some buildings and paralyzed traffic. Local municipalities advised more than 180,000 residents in the region to take shelter at safer buildings such as community centers. A foot of rain could fall in parts of central Japan through Wednesday morning.

