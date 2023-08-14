Heavy rains trigger floods and landslides in India’s Himalayan region, leaving at least 22 dead

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian officials say heavy monsoon rains have triggered floods and landslides in the country’s Himalayan region, leaving at least 22 people dead and many others trapped. A cloudburst in mountainous Himachal Pradesh state’s Solan district on Sunday night killed nine people, and more bodies were pulled out from under mud and debris after two landslides in Shimla, the state’s capital. Authorities said rescuers are working to pull out those trapped. Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan north during the June-September monsoon season. Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming contributes to the melting of glaciers there.

