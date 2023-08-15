Canadian military mobilizes to help fight wildfires in Northwest Territories

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories (AP) — Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are set to mobilize in the Northwest Territories as wildfires threaten communities including the territorial capital, and hundreds of people have been airlifted to safety. The military is expected to send a helicopter and Twin Otter airplane along with 124 soldiers, with 100 set to help with firefighting tasks such as dousing hot spots and clearing areas, and the other 24 coordinating logistics. The City of Yellowknife declared a state of local emergency Monday night, citing an imminent wildfire threat.

