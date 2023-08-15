Ship sets sail from England to retrace Charles Darwin’s voyage nearly 200 years later

PLYMOUTH, England (AP) — A schooner has set sail from Britain to retrace the voyage taken nearly 200 years ago by a young Charles Darwin that led to his theory of evolution. The Dutch ship Oosterschelde left Plymouth on Tuesday morning as a crowd cheered. The mission aims to inspire a new generation of naturalists to check on the state of species discovered by Darwin and develop projects to save them. Some 200 young naturalists around the world will take part in the project called Darwin200. Darwin set sail aboard the HMS Beagle in 1831 on a voyage that circled South America and went to Australia and New Zealand.

