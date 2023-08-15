US-focused Opera News, to cease publication in November after 87 years
By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Opera News will print its final issue in November and be incorporated into Britain-based Opera magazine. The 87-year-old publication has focused on the Metropolitan Opera and spotlighted the art form in the U.S. The Met said the Metropolitan Opera Guild, a separate company formed in 1935 by Eleanor Belmont to aid the opera house, will scale back operations and become a supporting organization of the Met. The opera company will take over the education program that allows about 12,000 school children each year to attend dress rehearsals.