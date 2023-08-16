Pakistan arrests 129 Muslims after mob attacks churches and homes of minority Christians

JARANWALA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say they have arrested more than 100 Muslim rioters from an area in eastern Pakistan where a Muslim mob angered over the alleged desecration of the Quran by a Christian man had attacked churches and homes of minority Christians. Wednesday’s violence prompted authorities to summon troops to restore order. There were no casualties as Christians and their families living in a residential area in the city of Jaranwala in the Faisalabad district fled to safer places. Christians were slowly returning to their homes Thursday.

