Syria’s state media reports Israeli airstrikes near the capital, Damascus

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (AP) — Syria’s state media say Israel’s military has carried out airstrikes near the capital of Damascus. State TV and news agency have no immediate word on any casualties from the attack Monday night. Strikes conducted Aug. 7 on suburbs of Damascus reportedly killed four soldiers. Israel has vowed to stop Iranian entrenchment in its northern neighbor and has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years. But Israel rarely acknowledges them.

