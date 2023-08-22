CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today

Greece’s miserable summer of wildfires has taken its deadliest turn with the discovery of 18 burned bodies where firefighters have been battling a blaze for several days. The victims are though to be migrants who had crossed from Turkey. Meanwhile, authorities in Spain say a major fire on the tourist island of Tenerife was arson. Canada was dealing with fires in British Columbia that one province official said were the province’s worst ever. And a 1-year-old girl died after being left inside a day care van in Nebraska as a heat wave settled over the central United States.

By The Associated Press

