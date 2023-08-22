CLIMATE GLIMPSE: Here’s what you need to see and know today
By The Associated Press
Greece’s miserable summer of wildfires has taken its deadliest turn with the discovery of 18 burned bodies where firefighters have been battling a blaze for several days. The victims are though to be migrants who had crossed from Turkey. Meanwhile, authorities in Spain say a major fire on the tourist island of Tenerife was arson. Canada was dealing with fires in British Columbia that one province official said were the province’s worst ever. And a 1-year-old girl died after being left inside a day care van in Nebraska as a heat wave settled over the central United States.