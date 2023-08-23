Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro in hospital for routine exams
Associated Press
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is in hospital in Sao Paulo undergoing what a close aide describes as routine health examinations. Bolsonaro has been in and out of hospitals since he was stabbed in his abdomen at a campaign event before Brazil’s 2018 presidential election. The conservative leader underwent several surgeries during his presidency from 2019-2022. He was admitted Wednesday to Sao Paulo’s Vila Nova Star Hospital. Fabio Wajngarten, a close Bolsonaro aide, said on social media that the tests aim to assess Bolsonaro’s clinical condition, especially in his digestive system. Bolsonaro has undergone several surgeries since the stabbing.