City of Redmond seeks applicants for new tourism, lodging advisory panel, other open committee seats

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – On Tuesday, the Redmond City Council approved the formation of a Tourism and Lodging Advisory Committee, Ordinance No. 2023-05, to advise councilors on issues pertaining to the strategic use of the statutorily required investment of City Transient Lodging Tax dollars in tourism and tourism-related activities.

The committee will be comprised of seven voting members representing several categories, including two representatives from a lodging provider, a Central Business District representative (regardless of business type), a representative from the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center and three at-large members. Representatives should either live, own property or be employed at a business within City limits.

The City of Redmond is currently accepting applications to fill the seats on the new Tourism and Lodging Advisory Committee, as well as vacancies on other city committees and commissions. Applications for youth ex-officio positions are also being accepted. Youth ex-officio positions are intended to encourage youth involvement in city business and to create an opportunity for them to voice their ideas on community issues.

The following committees and commissions are seeking to fill open seats:



Airport Committee

Residency: City Limits & Elector

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023



Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee

Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB)

1 position w/terms expiring 2024

1 position w/terms expiring 2026

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023

Budget Committee

Residency: City Limits & Elector

2 positions w/terms expiring 2025

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023

Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee

Residency: None

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023

Historic Landmarks Commission

Residency: Majority within the UGB

1 position w/terms expiring 2023

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023

Housing and Community Development Committee

Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) w/Specific Seat Requirements

1 position w/terms expiring 2024

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023

Juniper Golf Committee

Residency: None

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023

Parks Committee -

Residency: Redmond School District w/majority within the UGB

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023

Redmond Committee for Art in Public Places

Residency: Redmond School District w/majority within the UGB

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023



Tourism and Lodging Advisory Committee

Residency: City Limits

2 positions from lodging providers w/terms expiring 2025, 2027

1 positions from Central Business District w/terms expiring 2027

3 positions w/terms expiring 2025, 2027

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2024

Urban Area Planning Commission

Residency: UGB

1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023

To learn more about the City of Redmond’s commissions and committees please visit our website at www.redmondoregon.gov/government/commissions-committees. Applications are available online, via email or may be obtained by contacting Redmond City Hall at 541-923-7710.



All applications will be accepted until positions are filled.

If you have any questions regarding the application process or serving on a city committee or commission, please contact Kaya Duddy, Deputy City Recorder at 541-923-7755.