City of Redmond seeks applicants for new tourism, lodging advisory panel, other open committee seats
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – On Tuesday, the Redmond City Council approved the formation of a Tourism and Lodging Advisory Committee, Ordinance No. 2023-05, to advise councilors on issues pertaining to the strategic use of the statutorily required investment of City Transient Lodging Tax dollars in tourism and tourism-related activities.
The committee will be comprised of seven voting members representing several categories, including two representatives from a lodging provider, a Central Business District representative (regardless of business type), a representative from the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center and three at-large members. Representatives should either live, own property or be employed at a business within City limits.
The City of Redmond is currently accepting applications to fill the seats on the new Tourism and Lodging Advisory Committee, as well as vacancies on other city committees and commissions. Applications for youth ex-officio positions are also being accepted. Youth ex-officio positions are intended to encourage youth involvement in city business and to create an opportunity for them to voice their ideas on community issues.
The following committees and commissions are seeking to fill open seats:
Airport Committee
Residency: City Limits & Elector
1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB)
1 position w/terms expiring 2024
1 position w/terms expiring 2026
1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023
Budget Committee
Residency: City Limits & Elector
2 positions w/terms expiring 2025
1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023
Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee
Residency: None
1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023
Historic Landmarks Commission
Residency: Majority within the UGB
1 position w/terms expiring 2023
1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023
Housing and Community Development Committee
Residency: Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) w/Specific Seat Requirements
1 position w/terms expiring 2024
1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023
Juniper Golf Committee
Residency: None
1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023
Parks Committee -
Residency: Redmond School District w/majority within the UGB
1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023
Redmond Committee for Art in Public Places
Residency: Redmond School District w/majority within the UGB
1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023
Tourism and Lodging Advisory Committee
Residency: City Limits
2 positions from lodging providers w/terms expiring 2025, 2027
1 positions from Central Business District w/terms expiring 2027
3 positions w/terms expiring 2025, 2027
1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2024
Urban Area Planning Commission
Residency: UGB
1 youth ex-officio position w/term expiring 2023
To learn more about the City of Redmond’s commissions and committees please visit our website at www.redmondoregon.gov/government/commissions-committees. Applications are available online, via email or may be obtained by contacting Redmond City Hall at 541-923-7710.
All applications will be accepted until positions are filled.
If you have any questions regarding the application process or serving on a city committee or commission, please contact Kaya Duddy, Deputy City Recorder at 541-923-7755.