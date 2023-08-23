The German Cabinet has approved a plan to make it easier for people to legally change name, gender

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Cabinet has approved a plan to ease legal changes of name and gender for transgender, intersex and nonbinary people. The justice minister said Wednesday that the legislation aims to make life easier for “a small group for which it has great significance” and addresses possible concerns. The legislation still needs approval by parliament. It is one of several reform plans that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition of three socially liberal parties has embarked on, and has been criticized by the conservative opposition. Under the planned “self-determination law,” which has been in the works for over a year, adults would be able to change their first name and legal gender at registry offices without further formalities.

