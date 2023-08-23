Trump attacks rivals in online interview with Tucker Carlson while skipping presidential debate

NEW YORK (AP) — While eight Republican presidential candidates tried to make their case in Wednesday night’s debate that their party should move on from Donald Trump in 2024, the former president tried to make his case that everyone else is irrelevant. Trump, the former president and early front-runner for the nomination, skipped the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee, instead opting to appear in a pre-recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson posted Wednesday night on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. The interview was posted online five minutes before the debate aired.

