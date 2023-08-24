Palestinian authorities say an explosion at a Hamas site in Gaza has killed 1 militant

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinian authorities say that an explosion has ripped through a Hamas militant site in the central Gaza Strip, killing one militant and seriously wounding another. The Gaza-based interior ministry didn’t reveal the cause of Thursday’s blast but said it killed Ashraf Hossain, a member of Hamas’ military wing, the Qassam Brigades. The Qassam Brigades acknowledged that Hussein was killed in what the group described as an accidental explosion. There was no information about what kind of militant facility was affected in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, or about the extent of damage caused. Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007, prompting Israel and Egypt to impose a blockade on the territory.

