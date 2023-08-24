UK political watchdog says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ‘inadvertently’ broke ethics rules

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been chided by Parliament’s standards guardian for failing to declare his wife’s financial interest in a childcare firm that stood to benefit from government policy. The standards commissioner says Sunak broke the code of conduct for government ministers, but the mistake was “inadvertent” and he should not be sanctioned. Sunak failed to declare when questioned by a committee of lawmakers that his wife Akshata Murthy held shares in the company Koru Kids, which had been selected to receive government support. Sunak apologized for the mistake.

