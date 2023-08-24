Winding road takes runner Abdihamid Nur from Somalia to the starting line at worlds for the US
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Abdihamid Nur’s winding road led the distance runner to the track this week at world championships in Budapest. It’s a journey that began in Somalia. His family fled there amid the country’s instability and headed to Egypt and then Kenya before coming to America. It was in Arizona that Nur was in a serious car accident that introduced him to running as a way to recover. That put him on a path to a scholarship at Northern Arizona and to the starting line for the 5,000 meters at the worlds. Nur says “I never thought running would bring me all of this.”