World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire. The 2019 World Series MVP has had his career derailed by injuries. Strasburg last pitched in June 2022 and has thrown only 528 pitches since signing a $245 million, seven-year contract in December 2019. An announcement is expected sometime next month. His decision was first reported by The Washington Post.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.