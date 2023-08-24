Skip to Content
World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire, AP source says

By HOWARD FENDRICH and STEPHEN WHYNO
WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has decided to retire. The 2019 World Series MVP has had his career derailed by injuries. Strasburg last pitched in June 2022 and has thrown only 528 pitches since signing a $245 million, seven-year contract in December 2019. An announcement is expected sometime next month. His decision was first reported by The Washington Post.

