Michigan Democrats are lining up to replace Republican Rep. John James in his battleground district

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrat Carl Marlinga will again seek a House seat in Michigan’s 10th District after losing by half a percentage point to Republican John James last year. National Democrats say they’ll target the seat in 2024. Michigan Democrats had sweeping wins in the state in 2022 but lost the 10th District after James raised significantly more money than Marlinga. Before the rematch, Marlinga will need to win a Democratic primary that’s expected to be crowded. Diane Young announced a campaign this year and has secured a number of endorsements. James has long been seen as a rising star in the GOP but has struggled to win in a state that has increasingly trended Democrat.

