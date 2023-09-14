Third attempt fails to free luxury cruise ship MV Ocean Explorer that ran aground in Greenland

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Another attempt to pull free a luxury cruise ship with 206 people that ran aground in the world’s northernmost national park has failed after trying to use the high tide. It was the third attempt to free the MV Ocean Explorer. The cruise ship ran aground above the Arctic Circle Monday in Alpefjord which is in the huge Northeast Greenland National Park. Denmark’s Arctic Command said Wednesday that a fisheries research vessel had in vain attempted to pull the Ocean Explorer free at high tide. It was now waiting for a larger inspection vessel to arrive at the site. That ship was expected Friday in the evening.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.